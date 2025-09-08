Authorities release new age progression image in one of Colorado’s ‘most haunting’ missing child cases

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — Authorities on Friday released a new age progression image in one of Colorado’s “most haunting” missing child cases dating back more than 30 years.

Christopher Abeyta was only 7 months old when he was abducted from his crib in his Colorado Springs home on July 15, 1986.

Describing his disappearance as one of Colorado’s “most haunting” cases, officials with the National Center for Missing & Exploited Children (NCMEC) said his whereabouts remain unknown despite decades of searching and investigation.

“For nearly four decades, our family has worked tirelessly to keep Christopher’s story in the public eye. We hope this new image will reach someone who can help us find the truth about what happened to him, and, if he is alive, someone who may recognize him,” his family said in a statement. "One tip, one memory, one piece of information could finally give our family the answers we have been searching for all these years.”

National Center for Missing & Exploited Children (NCMEC)

Authorities said this is the most recent and advanced age progression image ever created for Abeyta’s case, and added that through social media, news could travel faster and farther than what was possible in the ‘80s and ‘90s.

“Someone still knows something,” NCMEC officials said. “Time may change circumstances, relationships, and loyalties. People who stayed silent before may now be ready to speak.”

If you have any information about Abeyta’s disappearance or current whereabouts, you are asked to call NCMEC at 1-800-the-lost.