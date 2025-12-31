At-risk 76-year-old man missing from Colorado Springs

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — Police in Colorado Springs are searching for a missing and at-risk 76-year-old man who was last seen on Monday.

Donald Dubois was last known to be along the 1600 block of Medical Center Point on Monday around 5 p.m., according to the Colorado Springs Police Department. At the time, he was wearing a blue shirt.

Dubois is described as a white man standing 5 feet, 8 inches tall and 185 pounds, with blonde hair and blue eyes, police said.

Anybody with information on his whereabouts is asked to contact the police department at 719-444-7000.