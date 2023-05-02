Air Force Academy mourns unexpected death of cadet from Massachusetts

U.S. AIR FORCE ACADEMY, Colo. – The United States Air Force Academy is mourning the loss of yet another cadet in the community – the third since the beginning of the year.

Cadet 2nd Class Jesse Fimian, 25, of Brookfield, Mass., was found dead Sunday night, according to news release from the USAFA. The cause of death is under investigation.

“Today, we are saddened by the death of one of our own at our Academy,” said Lt. Gen. Richard M. Clark, USAFA Superintendent. “Jesse will be remembered for his contributions in Cadet Squadron 27 and his passion for space operations. I send my deepest sympathy to Jesse’s family at home and his newly found family and friends here at USAFA.”

Brig. Gen. Paul D. Moga, the Commandant of Cadets, said Fimian entered the Academy via the Prep School after serving in the Massachusetts Air National Guard as an ammo troop.

“Cadet Squadron 27, along with Jesse’s friends, family, and many others throughout the Cadet Wing, need our support during this difficult time,” said Moga, who added classes were delayed Monday to allow squadrons to inform their cadets and give members time to process the news.

Classes and training throughout the day were optional for cadets who needed that time to mourn, officials said. A full complement of support services including Academy chaplains, mental health professionals, leaders, and others were in place for cadets, faculty and staff.

Fimian, a member of the Class of 2024, was majoring in Political Science and hoped to become a Space Operator in the United States Space Force, according to the release.

Third cadet death at the Air Force Academy since January

Fimian’s death marks the third fatality at the Academy since the beginning of this year.

In mid-January, 21-year-old Cadet 3rd Class Hunter Brown died on his way to class after suffering from a blood clot stemming from a rare foot injury he suffered weeks earlier, according to an El Paso County coroner’s report.

Nearly two months later, in early March, Cadet 1st Class Cole Kilty, 22, died in an off-base incident.