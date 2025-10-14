8-month-old baby girl, 17-year-old mother reported missing in Teller County

TELLER COUNTY, Colo. — Authorities in Teller County say an 8-month-old baby and her mother have gone missing, and are now asking for the public’s help to find them.

Eight-month-old Kiara Jewell-Ogden and her mother, 17-year-old Katelynn Mackenzie Bennett, were last seen in Florissant but were last believed to be in the southern Colorado Springs area, according to a news release from the sheriff’s office Tuesday.

The child’s mother was described as being 5 feet, 1 inch tall, weighing approximately 155 pounds, and having brown hair and hazel eyes. She also goes by the name Kyle Malik Bennett, deputies said.

Denver7

Officials said Bennett may be driving a 2020 gray Jeep Wrangler with Texas license plate WFC7851.

Anyone with information as to their whereabouts should contact the Teller County Sheriff’s Office at (719) 687-9652.