8-month-old baby girl, 17-year-old mother reported missing in Teller County

TELLER COUNTY, Colo. — Authorities in Teller County say an 8-month-old baby and her mother have gone missing, and are now asking for the public’s help to find them.
Eight-month-old Kiara Jewell-Ogden and her mother, 17-year-old Katelynn Mackenzie Bennett, were last seen in Florissant but were last believed to be in the southern Colorado Springs area, according to a news release from the sheriff’s office Tuesday.
The child’s mother was described as being 5 feet, 1 inch tall, weighing approximately 155 pounds, and having brown hair and hazel eyes. She also goes by the name Kyle Malik Bennett, deputies said.
Officials said Bennett may be driving a 2020 gray Jeep Wrangler with Texas license plate WFC7851.
Anyone with information as to their whereabouts should contact the Teller County Sheriff’s Office at (719) 687-9652.
