50 gallons of diesel spill into Shooks Run Creek in Colorado Springs following crash

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — Fifty gallons of diesel spilled into Shooks Run Creek in Colorado Springs following a crash Wednesday afternoon.

The Colorado Springs Fire Department said the crash happened in the area of Las Animas and Wahsatch. The 100-gallon diesel tank from a truck was punctured during the crash.

CSFD said 50 gallons of diesel spilled into the stormwater drain and into Shooks Run Creek. Crews placed sorbent socks to stop the diesel fro spreading further down the creek, according to CSFD.

The department ordered more resources, including a vacuum truck and reclamation team, to "mitigate the issue," CSFD said.

