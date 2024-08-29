50 gallons of diesel spill into Shooks Run Creek in Colorado Springs following crash

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — Fifty gallons of diesel spilled into Shooks Run Creek in Colorado Springs following a crash Wednesday afternoon.

The Colorado Springs Fire Department said the crash happened in the area of Las Animas and Wahsatch. The 100-gallon diesel tank from a truck was punctured during the crash.

#UPDATE: about 50 gallons of diesel have spilled into the storm water drain and into Shooks Run Creek.



Hazmat 14 has placed sorbent socks to stop it from spreading further down the creek.



Resources have been ordered including a vacuum truck and reclamation team to mitigate… pic.twitter.com/1T6aKUhiFf — CSFD PIO (@CSFDPIO) August 28, 2024

CSFD said 50 gallons of diesel spilled into the stormwater drain and into Shooks Run Creek. Crews placed sorbent socks to stop the diesel fro spreading further down the creek, according to CSFD.

The department ordered more resources, including a vacuum truck and reclamation team, to "mitigate the issue," CSFD said.