30 animals seized in Fremont County after animal neglect, cruelty investigation

PENROSE, Colorado — Thirty animals were seized during an animal neglect and cruelty investigation in Fremont County on Tuesday.

The Fremont County Sheriff's Department, assisted by the Colorado Humane Society, Denver Dumb Friends League, Colorado Department of Agriculture, Code 3 Associates, and the state brand inspector executed a search warrant along the 500 block of 1st Street in Penrose.

The search warrant — a result of a report of animal neglect and abuse previously brought to the Colorado Humane Society and Denver Dumb Friends League — ended with the seizure of 26 horses, one dog, one pot belly big, and two exotic birds.

The animals were taken from Lucille's Voice, an animal rescue in Penrose.

News5 reached out to the owners for comment but was told they would not speak on the matter.

Of all the animals seized, the pot belly pig was euthanized at a local facility at the recommendation of two on-scene veterinarians. Many of the horses that the sheriff's office recovered had serious medical and health issues, and are being evaluated for treatment plans.

The sheriff's office said that some of the animals recovered were from as far away as Louisiana based on papers recovered on the property.

“Many of these animals were rescued from so-called 'kill pens,'" said Fremont County Sheriff Allen Cooper. “Unfortunately, the reason a lot of them were sent to these pens is because they already had significant injuries or health issues. You are not doing these animals any justice if you rescue them and then do not have the staff or resources to adequately manage their pain, treat their injuries, or provide the basics of food and water.”

All animals seized are now in the care of the Colorado Humane Society.

This is a developing story and News5 will continue to update we get more information.

