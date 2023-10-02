$20,000 reward offered for information about Colorado Springs mail thefts

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — The United States Postal Inspection Service is offering a $20,000 reward for information about two Colorado Springs mail theft incidents.

Authorities are searching for suspects who allegedly stole from the Quail Run Apartments, located at 1690 Dublin Boulevard, on September 7 and September 25.

United States Postal Inspection Service

No other details about the thefts were provided.

Anyone with information about the suspects or incidents is asked to call the U.S. Postal Inspection Service at 1-877-876-2455 and say "law enforcement" when prompted. The case number is No. 4006297-MT.