13-year-old girl reported missing in El Paso County, was last seen southeast of Colorado Springs

EL PASO COUNTY, Colo. – A 13-year-old girl has gone missing in unincorporated El Paso County, and deputies need your help to find her.
Elena, 13, was last seen near Main Street and US Highway 85/87 in the Security-Widefield area of unincorporated El Paso County at around 2:30 p.m. Monday.
The area is west of the Big Johnson Reservoir.
Elena is 5-feet, 2-inches tall, weighs 120 pounds, and has dark brown hair in a short buzz cut, with dark brown eyes, deputies said in a social media post on X, formerly Twitter.
If you know her whereabouts or have seen her please call 719-390-5555.
