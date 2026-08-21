Colorado man visiting Nashville for work conference found dead in parking lot

NASHVILLE, Tenn. — The body of a Colorado man who was in Nashville for a work conference was found in a parking lot near Nissan Stadium on Thursday, according to Metro police.

Police identified the man as Conor Anderson, 31, who had been reported missing after a night out over the weekend.

WATCH: Body camera footage shows last time 31-year-old was last seen in Nashville

Body camera footage shows last time 31-year-old was last seen in Nashville

According to police, Anderson arrived in Nashville on Saturday and checked into the Millennium Maxwell House Hotel in North Nashville. That night, he attended a concert at Nissan Stadium before heading to a bar in East Nashville.

Body camera footage obtained by NewsChannel 5 shows an interaction Anderson had with police on Sunday, in which he flagged down an officer about a man he said he paid $40 to show him around the neighborhood.

Anderson told the officer the man took the cash and walked off. He also gave the officer a description of the man and his friends' car, after he said he accidentally walked in front of it, according to NewsChannel 5.

Anderson then parted ways with the officer after declining to make a formal report. His body was found in a parking lot near Nissan Stadium on Thursday evening.

Police have not released a cause of death, saying it will be determined by the medical examiner, but said there were no indications of foul play.