Colorado District Attorney resigned, was later disbarred following Denver7 monthslong investigation

An elected Colorado District Attorney resigned and was later disbarred following our monthslong investigation.

Our reporting exposed how the DA was offering questionable plea deals, violating victims’ rights, and the law. Through source building we were able to get several victims to come forward.

It led to a recall election and an unprecedented investigation by Colorado’s attorney general.

We were the only media outlet to truly cover this story because it is several hours outside of Denver.