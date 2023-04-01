Watch Now
Video of Club Q attack that killed 5 people in Colorado Springs kept out of public view

Posted at 6:06 PM, Mar 31, 2023
and last updated 2023-03-31 20:06:38-04

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (AP) — Surveillance footage capturing the attack that killed five people at a gay nightclub in Colorado won't be made public until it's presented at trial.

Prosecutors and defense attorneys had argued that releasing the gruesome footage could make it difficult to seat an impartial jury and would further traumatize the survivors while disrespecting those who were killed in the November shooting.

Judge Michael McHenry agreed Friday not to make the footage public because attorneys on both sides were opposed.

Anderson Aldrich is charged with 305 criminal counts, including hate crimes and murder, for the attack on Club Q in Colorado Springs.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
