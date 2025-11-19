Three years later, Club Q survivors continue their healing journey

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — It’s been three years since a gunman killed five people and injured 25 others in a mass shooting at Club Q in Colorado Springs.

This Sunday, the community will gather once again to honor the victims and support those still healing.

“For me, it will always be at the back of my mind,” said John Arcediano, program and outreach director for Prism Community Collective, and a Club Q survivor.

Inside Prism’s space, the focus is on healing. Arcediano told KOAA News5 it's a space where people can safely process trauma and rebuild.

“As we move into the third year, we’re seeing more stabilization," said Arcediano. "People are getting back on their feet.”

Prism Community Collective has played a key role in helping survivors and community members access support. The organization guides those in need to access free or low-barrier therapy services.

“You don’t need to have an appointment. They will see you regardless of your ability to pay,” said Arcediano.

He said many impacted by the shooting continue to search for ways to move forward. The center has served over 1,000 people this year.

“It’s been an honor to walk alongside victims and survivors,” Arcediano said.

The tragedy that once shook the entire city has become a reminder of the strength found in unity.

“LGBTQ+ people are a large part of Colorado Springs,” said Arcediano. “They really believe in the power of community.”

Community members are invited to join the Club Q Remembrance Event this Sunday from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Hillside Gardens & Event Center, located on the southeast side of the city just south of Downtown.

