Friends of Club Q victim launch college fundraiser for her 11-year-old daughter

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — Friends and family are honoring loved ones whose lives were cut short in the Club Q shooting.

Denver7 spoke with friends of Ashley Paugh, who are now coming together to support the young daughter she leaves behind.

Paugh, who was from La Junta, was visiting a friend in Colorado Springs the weekend of the shooting. She leaves behind a husband and 11-year-old daughter, Ryleigh.

Friends tell Denver7 that Paugh worked for a nonprofit organization called Kids Crossing, where she helped foster kids find homes all across Southeast Colorado.

They described her as selfless, someone who was always helping others.

Her loved ones have launched a GoFundMe to raise money for Paugh's daughter.

"We have it down as of now, as a college fundraiser. We knew that that was would have been Ashley's wishes for Ryleigh, to get all the support she could use at this time," said Walker Balicki, who was a friend of Ashley.

This week, community members continue gathering at Club Q to honor the victims.

Reverend Mallory Everhart has been supporting people who stop by the memorial.

"We are just here to listen to people if they want hugs, prayers or a blessing; we can absolutely offer that. We are here to listen to them and be a supportive ear," she said. "We are facing the worst of humanity, but in the face of the worst of humanity you see the incredible generosity and love, caring for people in time of trauma and in time of need."

Paugh's friends are hoping others will follow her example of generosity.

"Everyone who got to meet Ashley, pretty much knew that she was always willing to help," added Balicki.