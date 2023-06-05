Club Q victims plan to sue the El Paso County Sheriff’s Office for failing to trigger Colorado’s red flag law

EL PASO COUNTY, Colo. – The survivors of a mass shooting at an LGBTQ+ club in Colorado Springs are planning to sue the El Paso County Sheriff’s Office, claiming the law enforcement agency failed to trigger Colorado’s red flag law that would have allowed authorities to seize the suspect’s weapons following a 2021 incident which the suspect said was a prelude to them becoming “the next mass killer” in America.

The notices of claim were filed by Romanucci & Blandin LLC of Chicago and the Parker Lipman LLP law firm of Denver in mid-May on behalf of James Slaugh, Tiffany Loving, Ashtin and Ryan Gamblin, JanCarlos Del Valle, Adriana Vance, Charlene Slaugh, John Arcediano, and Anthony Malburg and Jeremy Gold.

The victims are seeking $20 million in damages each, according to the documents.

The notices of claim cite the June 18, 2021 incident that resulted in Anderson Lee Aldrich’s arrest – the 23-year-old suspect who identifies as nonbinary and who uses they/them pronouns – after they reportedly made bomb and weapons threats against their mother, resulting in an hours-long standoff that ultimately ended with the suspect surrendering to El Paso County deputies. Felony menacing and first-degree kidnapping charges were never filed due to lack of cooperation from witnesses and the case was dismissed four months before the deadly shooting at Club Q.

“Despite the dismissal of criminal charges and sealing of the records, the Sheriff’s Office could nonetheless have filed an Extreme Risk Protection Order (ERPO) due to Aldrich’s violent conduct indicating that he posed a significant risk of causing personal injury to himself or others by having firearms in his control or by purchasing or possessing a firearm,” the documents state.

Under Colorado’s Extreme Risk Protection Orders law, a judge can order that a person’s firearms be confiscated if they are deemed a risk to themselves or others. The request has to come from either family members or law enforcement officers, and a judge can place a temporary order for up to two weeks on the person until it is decided at a hearing whether a full protection order is necessary. If approved, a full protection order is valid for up to a year.

Through their lawyers, the victims blamed the sheriff’s office for “negligently and unconscionably” playing a role in the events of the deadly massacre by not preventing the suspect from possessing or using firearms following their arrest in 2021.

In December of last year, however, a statement from the sheriff’s office said that filing an extreme risk protection order was not necessary because a mandatory protection order was already in place at the time, according to CPR News. That order, just like an ERPO, bans people from possessing guns.

El Paso County has been particularly hostile to the state’s Extreme Risk Protection Order. Even before it became law in 2019, the county was among 2,000 others across the nation that declared themselves “Second Amendment Sanctuaries,” passing a resolution that year specifically denying funds or staff to enforce the law.

Former El Paso County Sheriff Bill Elder had previously said he would only remove guns on orders from family members, refusing to go to court himself to get permission except under “exigent circumstances.”

“We’re not going to be taking personal property away from people without due process,” Elder said as the law neared passage in 2019.

The county, with a population of 730,000, had 13 temporary firearm removals through the end of last year, four of which turned into longer ones of at least six months, according to The Associated Press.

In response to the notices of claim, a spokesperson for the sheriff’s office said in a statement Monday they do not comment on pending litigation.

The mass shooting at Club Q on Nov. 19, 2022, left 5 dead and more than a dozen others injured. The suspect is facing more than 300 charges, including first-degree murder, assault, and bias-motivated crimes.

An arraignment is scheduled for June 26 at 8:30 a.m.