Club Q shooting survivor Ed Sanders shares his story of recovery

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — A man injured in the Club Q shooting is sharing an update on his recovery.

Ed Sanders was shot twice, in the leg and his back. He's been recovering at a Colorado Springs hospital for more than two weeks.

"My recovery has been amazing and it leads me to think optimistic thoughts," Sanders said.

He said the outpouring of community support is helping him move forward.

"It means the world, keeps me occupied, all the calls and visits, the companionship," he said.

Denver7 was not able to speak to Sanders in person at the hospital, but he shared an update over a Zoom call at his close friend Joseph Shelton's home.

Shelton was hanging out with Sanders at an event hours before the shooting. Once the event was done, Sanders asked Shelton to drop him off at Club Q.

Not too long after, Shelton got the call that there had been a shooting.

"My first thought was [Sanders] because I had dropped him off. I got there and no one knew where he was, and then someone who was inside confirmed he went to the hospital because he had gotten shot," Shelton said.

Sanders said he should be home in just a couple of days.

"I was very fortunate the wounds I received were not vital organs. I'm just thankful I'm going to be able to get back into the swing of things," Sanders said.

His friends are also extremely grateful that Sanders is making progress with his recovery.

"Ed is always one of those people who strives to keep smiles on people's faces," Sanders said.