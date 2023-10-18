Club Q announces 'One Year Remembrance' ceremony a year after mass shooting

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — Club Q, the site of a mass shooting in 2022 where five people were murdered, will host a "One Year Remembrance" ceremony on November 19 at 12:00 p.m., according to a news release from the LGBTQ nighclub.

Community honors the five lives lost in the Club Q shooting

Jeff and Sabrina Aston, the parents of one of the murder victims and former Club Q bartender Daniel Aston will host the event outside of Club Q in conjunction with the club's staff.

Governor Jared Polis and Mayor Yemi Mobolade will be in attendance in a show of "solidarity," alongside other local leaders, according to the release.

Governor Polis visits Club Q memorial

Survivors and their families, plus the families of the five people who lost their lives during the shooting will also be in attendance.

Warm beverages, a coverage tent, and a limited number of seats will be made available.

Other details about the event are still developing.

