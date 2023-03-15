'Our collective commitment to remember': Second annual Boulder Strong Day of Remembrance next week

BOULDER, Colo. — Next Wednesday will mark two years after the Boulder King Soopers shooting and a day of remembrance is planned to honor the people who lost their lives on March 22, 2021.

There were 10 people killed in the shooting: Denny Stong, 20; Neven Stanisic, 23; Rikki Olds, 25; Tralona Bartkowiak, 49; Suzanne Fountain, 59; Teri Leiker, 51; Officer Eric Talley, 51; Kevin Mahoney, 61; Lynn Murray, 62; and Jody Waters, 65.

The city, along with members of the community who are invited to attend will take time to pause and remember the victims during the second annual Boulder Strong Day of Remembrance.

“Our community has demonstrated incredible resilience in the two years that have passed since the tragedy. We remain committed to supporting all who were impacted while moving forward, together,” said City of Boulder Mayor Aaron Brockett in a statement. “The Day of Remembrance is a way for us to honor the victims, acknowledge the collective trauma our community has experienced and bring community members together with art and music.”

The event will take place at the eTown Hall, 1535 Spruce St. in Boulder, beginning at 5:30 p.m. on March 22. Doors open at 5 p.m.

Advance registration is required and in-person attendance is limited. Visit bouldercolorado.gov/boulderstrong for registration information.