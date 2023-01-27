Watch Now
Hearing set on competency of King Soopers shooting suspect

David Zalubowski/AP
Tributes cover the temporary fence around the King Soopers grocery store in which 10 people died in a mass shooting in late March on Friday, April 23, 2021, in Boulder, Colo. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)
Posted at 8:29 AM, Jan 27, 2023
and last updated 2023-01-27 10:30:52-05

A judge is scheduled to hold a hearing Friday to discuss whether a man charged with killing 10 people at a Colorado supermarket nearly two years ago is mentally competent to stand trial.

Court proceedings against 23-year-old Ahmad Al Aliwi Alissa have been paused for more than a year after a judge found him to be mentally incompetent in December 2021 and sent him to the state mental hospital for treatment.

Alissa is charged with murder and multiple attempted murder counts for endangering the lives of 26 other people.

(Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)
