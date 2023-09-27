Expert ruling that Colorado supermarket shooting suspect is competent for trial set to be debated

Watch Now
Posted at 11:18 PM, Sep 26, 2023
BOULDER, Colo. (AP) — Attorneys will begin arguments Wednesday over whether the man accused of killing 10 people at a Colorado supermarket in 2021 is mentally competent to stand trial.

Ahmad Al Aliwi Alissa was found mentally competent by experts in late August. But his defense attorney asked for the determination to be debated in court.

Alissa's defense attorney says Alissa has schizophrenia, and cited the psychiatric evaluations describing him as "profoundly mentally ill."

The hearing will run Wednesday and Thursday, then the judge will make a decision.

