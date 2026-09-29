Body of missing boater at Lake Pueblo State Park identified as off-duty Pueblo corporal

PUEBLO COUNTY, Colo. (KOAA) — The body of a boater who went missing at Lake Pueblo State Park on Sunday was recovered early Monday morning. The victim was identified as an off-duty police officer..

According to CWP, members of the Marine Evidence Recovery Team located the body around 2 a.m. Monday using side-scan sonar in the main channel, just east of Peck Creek Cove. The person was found in about 48 feet of water.

Officials were in the area of Peck Creek, which is in the west-central area of the lake, following a “single-boat” incident. The initial report came in at about 5:30 p.m. Sunday.

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“Our thoughts are with the family and friends of the individual who died in this tragic incident,” said Lake Pueblo State Park Manager Joseph Stadterman, who also is a member of CPW’s Marine Evidence Recovery Team. “We are grateful to our partner agencies and everyone who worked through the night during this difficult recovery.”

In an update later Monday afternoon, the county said the victim was identified as Corporal Stephen Biggs, who was an off-duty officer with the Pueblo Police Department.

"The Pueblo County Coroner's Office mourns the loss of Corporal Biggs and wishes to offer condolences to his family, fellow officers, and the community. We would like to thank Colorado Parks and Wildlife, Pueblo County Sheriff’s Patrol Deputies, Pueblo County Sheriff’s Emergency Services Dive Team, Pueblo County Sheriff’s Drone Team, American Medical Response (AMR), Pueblo West Fire, Flight for Life, Marine Evidence Recovery Team (MERT), and everyone who assisted in the recovery effort," the sheriff's office said in a statement.

According to police, Biggs was employed with the department since October 2010 and served in a variety of roles. He had 10 letters of commendation, three Medal of Valor awards and a Distinguished Service award.

“Working with Stephen was an honor, and his loss is deeply personal,” said Chief of Pueblo Police Department Chris Noeller “His courage, dedication, and commitment to his fellow officers meant so much to our department. I was proud to serve with him, and I will miss him. My heart is with his family, his friends, and everyone in our department who is grieving his loss.”

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