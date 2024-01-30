History Colorado, Blair-Caldwell African American Research Library prepare to host Black History Month events

DENVER — Throughout the month of February, History Colorado and Blair-Caldwell African American Research Library will host several community events to celebrate Black History Month.

“The goal of the programming is to highlight the past, the present and the future,” said program associate of the Blair-Caldwell African American Research Library, Kidde Kokole. “We have Afrofuturism for kids, kind of illustrating what it is Black people could be doing in the future. We have 'Black People Know Things' trivia, a partnership with Black People Know Things...we have an art exhibit happening on the third floor.”

On Wednesday, Feb. 7, History Colorado will host a virtual screening of a documentary called, "The Making of Buffalo Soldiers: reVision."

History Colorado will also host an event on Saturday, Feb. 17, to present findings from its Museum of Memory Project on the historic Whittier neighborhood.

“We go into the communities to talk to community members about their experiences in that neighborhood,” said Terri Gentry, the engagement manager for Black communities at History Colorado.

Museum of Memory is a yearslong project that will last past Black History Month.

Kokole said in general, for most of the programs, February is only a snapshot.

“We want people to know that Black history exists outside of February and is yearlong and also just a lifelong commitment,” Kokole said.

History Colorado and the Blair-Caldwell African American Research Library have a full list of events, dates, and times for all these and other events on their websites.