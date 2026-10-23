Archuleta County issues evacuation warning for Capote Lake drainage area

ARCHULETA COUNTY, Colo. — Residents in the Capote Lake drainage area of Archuleta County are under an evacuation warning, according to the Archuleta County Sheriff's Office.

This warning includes the entire U.S. Highway 151 corridor and roads accessing Highway 151 between U.S. Highway 160 and Arboles. River levels are rising, and the sheriff's office said flooding is possible in low-lying and flood-prone areas.

Officials warned residents to expect localized flooding, submerged riverbanks and dangerous swift-water conditions. They advised people not to walk, play or camp near any riverbanks and warned against driving through flooded roadways. The sheriff's office also urged residents to keep pets away from rising water, secure property in low-lying areas and move equipment or outdoor items to higher ground if necessary.

The warning was issued because officials said there is a high likelihood an evacuation order could become necessary due to rising floodwaters. Residents were advised to arrange transportation, confirm evacuation plans, gather important items and be prepared to leave if conditions worsen.

People with disabilities and those with large animals should leave now, officials said.

The sheriff's office warned drivers to expect increased emergency vehicle traffic in the area.