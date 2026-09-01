Araali, 6-year-old lion at Denver Zoo, to be transferred to another zoo this fall

Araali, the 6-year-old African lion at the Denver Zoo, will move to another zoo this fall as part of the African Lion Species Survival Plan.

The zoo said last week that Araali will move to another zoo accredited by the Association of Zoos and Aquariums, and will be joined by a male lion from another institution to form a new social group.

You may remember that Araali gave birth to four cubs in August 2025.

"While her departure may feel premature for cubs who’ve just turned a year old, this change came as a result of animal-led decision-making and in response to behavioral changes between the cubs and their mother," the zoo said in an announcement.

According to zoo officials, the animal care team noticed changes in the relationship between Araali and her cubs, and it became clear that she was more comfortable with separation.

Watch below: Coverage when Araali was born at the Denver Zoo in 2020

Two African lion cubs born at Denver Zoo, mother and cubs both healthy

“We’re always learning new things from the animals in our care. In this case, we really followed behavioral observations from Araali and her cubs, letting them dictate their preferences with their social groupings. As part of our animal wellbeing program, we strive to integrate as much choice and control for the animals as possible,” said Matthew Lenyo, the curator of primates and carnivores.

The zoo said that the cubs are fully weaned, eating independently and physically independent, and have learned important behaviors from Araali and other adult lions.

Araali was born at the DZCA in 2020 and, because of the pandemic, the care team had an opportunity to spend more time with her and get to know her as she grew.

“I was lucky enough to watch Araali be born, grow, and become a fiercely protective mother while her cubs were small. Her playful spirit, intelligence in training sessions, and love of enrichment makes her unforgettable. While goodbyes are never easy, I’m excited for her next adventure and the new friendship waiting for her," Assistant Curator of Carnivores Katelyn Stache said in a statement.

According to the zoo, the lion cubs will continue rotating habitat space in Predator Ridge, which will allow the brother coalition, older females and cubs to experience different social and environmental opportunities.