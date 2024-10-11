Watch Now
A note about a potentially disturbing political ad airing on Denver7

In an effort toward transparency, Denver7’s digital desk is sharing an editorial note regarding a political advertisement airing on our station.
The ad, which first aired on Denver7 on Wednesday and is slated to air again, is for Randall Terry, who is an anti-abortion rights advocate and a candidate for president affiliated with the Constitution Party.

The advertisement contains scenes that may be disturbing to some and is airing with a viewer discretion disclaimer.

It is a paid political advertisement that Denver7 is required by law to air. The Federal Communications Commission bars stations from “censoring or rejecting political ads that are paid for and sponsored by legally qualified candidates."

Terry is on the ballot in 13 states, including Colorado, and is thus legally qualified nationally.

