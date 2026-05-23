4 individuals found dead in Thornton home; police investigating

THORNTON - Police in Thornton are investigating a homicide after four people were found dead in a home Friday night.

Officers from the Thornton Police Department responded to a home in the 13900 block of Harrison Street just after 8 p.m. Police say a family member reported multiple individuals were unresponsive in the home.

Officers entered the home and found four individuals "obviously deceased," according to a news release from Thornton police. The individuals' identities are being withheld pending positive identification by the Adams County Coroner's Office and notification of next of kin, police say.

Police say there is no known threat to the community and their investigation is ongoing. No other information was released.

Anyone with information is encouraged to contact the Thornton Police Department tip line at 720-977-5069.