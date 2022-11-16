How is inflation impacting your Thanksgiving dinner plans this year? | Your Opinion

DENVER – Inflation isn’t just impacting gas prices at the pump or your weekly grocery shopping list, it’ll also have an effect on how much you’ll be paying for everything you need for Thanksgiving dinner this year.

A Thanksgiving Dinner Price Survey from the Colorado Farm Bureau shows Colorado shoppers can expect to pay 4.8% more than the national average, putting the cost for a meal of ten guests at $67.14 this year, which comes to about $6.71 per person.

