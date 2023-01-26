Watch Now
Close calls on the road: What’s been your experience driving in Colorado? | Your Opinion

Posted: 11:33 AM, Jan 26, 2023
DENVER – There’s been a dramatic rise in traffic deaths across the state, with 745 fatalities reported in Colorado in 2022.

Colorado drivers seem to agree there’s a problem, as fatalities on the roads have risen 57% over the past 10 years.

IN-DEPTH: What’s behind the rise in Colorado traffic deaths?

But the recent headlines of hit-and-runs in Colorado, at least seven in the last month – with four of those just in Denver alone – have us wondering what’s leading to so much traffic-related incidents.

So we want to hear from you. When was the last time you had a close call on the road here in Colorado? How did it happen and what did you do?

  • How much do you think lack of enforcement plays into these close calls, versus distracted driving overall?
  • What needs to change to make roads safer not just for other drivers, but for bicyclists and pedestrians as well?
  • How has a close call changed your habits on the road?

We invite you to share Your Opinion with the Denver7 360 team and we’ll compile your answers together to share with our audience and readers to help us consider different perspectives to the issues we face.

