Close calls on the road: What’s been your experience driving in Colorado? | Your Opinion

DENVER – There’s been a dramatic rise in traffic deaths across the state, with 745 fatalities reported in Colorado in 2022.

Colorado drivers seem to agree there’s a problem, as fatalities on the roads have risen 57% over the past 10 years.

IN-DEPTH: What’s behind the rise in Colorado traffic deaths?

But the recent headlines of hit-and-runs in Colorado, at least seven in the last month – with four of those just in Denver alone – have us wondering what’s leading to so much traffic-related incidents.

