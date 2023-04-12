The infamous and elusive B Line to Boulder — and beyond

DENVER — It’s a question Coloradans have been asking themselves for decades: When will we finally see the promised RTD train connecting Denver to Boulder and Longmont?

Voters said they wanted it nearly two decades ago, and they’ve been paying taxes for it — and other public transportation initiatives — ever since. But, ballooning costs and construction concerns have continuously delayed its completion and now, nearly two decades since the first vote, there is no sure end in sight.

In 2004, Colorado voters approved a 0.4% tax increase to fund the FasTracks program, which envisioned public transit throughout the Front Range. Quite a bit of FasTracks has come to fruition, but the completed B Line to Boulder and Longmont, also called the RTD Northwest Rail Line, has been a glaring exception.

A lot has changed since 2004, including the estimated price tag for the B line expansion. The most recent projection in 2018 put the price tag at $1.5 billion and with a completion date in 2042. With that, we went 360 to find out how some Coloradans with different perspectives now look at the B Line, and its potential role in a future for Denver that is less car centric and more environmentally friendly.

Justin Bai, the Transit Guy

For many people, Denver’s Union Station is a means to an end — a way to get from point A to point B for their work or play.

For Justin Bai, it's a lifestyle.

“I never got my driver’s license, and so public transportation has just been a day-to-day part of my life,” Bai told us from a Union Station bench, donning an RTD W Line hat. “For me, public transportation is more than just, you know, a bus you can take. I think it’s actually a really important part of building a sustainable future.”

Bai calls himself a “reverse commuter.” He lives in Denver, and works and studies at CU Boulder. Three times per week, he treks to Union Station to begin his commute. He said he would like to be able to hop on the promised B Line to Boulder, but as it is still just a dream, he for now relies on RTD’s Flatiron Flyer bus.

“The B line is a train that is supposed to go all the way to Boulder and Longmont, but currently it only goes as far as Westminster. I would like to see that change,” Bai said. “I mean, I happily take the bus that goes to Boulder. But I always think it’s important to have multimodal options and to expand our transit system for the greater population.”

A possible plan B for the B Line

In recent years, RTD has been on a fact-finding and opinion-finding mission. After its 2018 study showed a huge price tag and long timeline, RTD has been studying the feasibility of the vision that has been promised to voters.

We asked Patrick Stanley, project manager for RTD’s Northwest Rail Peak Study, if the question over the B Line is still one of when we will see its completion or if it is now a question of if we will see its completion.

“You know, I don’t think we can answer that definitively at this point,” Stanley said. “So, what we’re going to do at the end of this study is we’ll have some options.”

At town halls with riders, RTD has pitched a plan B, one that would see a B Line train from Denver to Boulder and Longmont, but with only three services southbound in the morning and three return services northbound in the evening. A proposed partnership with BNSF Railway would let RTD use portions of their line, thus potentially shaving large amounts of time and money off the project’s construction.

“That’s the idea, so hopefully we can bring it sooner rather than later,” Stanley explained. “It’s obviously RTD’s goal to have a good, connected, safe, reliable network. And if this is part of that, that would be great.”

Another Plan B: Plan Bus

There are others who argue we need to rethink our transit even more broadly, including Bobby Dishell who sits on the RTD Board of Directors. Given his title, it’s fair to say he is a supporter of public transit. Still, he wants to make sure riders, voters, and the planet are getting their money’s worth.

“Whether it’s $1.5 billion, or a half a billion dollars, is that amount of money really the best way to provide strong service to the entire region, including to that area?” Dishell asked of the B Line expansion. “A lot has changed since 2004. The population has changed dramatically.”

Dishell noted a stronger focus on environmentalism across the community since voters approved the B Line, and explained that much of the expanded line would likely be fueled by diesel and gas rather than electricity.

“$500 million — even if it’s an incredibly conservative estimate — is about 500 electric buses,” Dishell said. “Whether it’s autonomous vehicles, hydrogen vehicles — I think the future of transportation is exciting. I think it’s fascinating. I’m looking forward to what we’re able to find.”

There is an important follow-up question to an alternative proposal, such as a new fleet of buses: Is a non-train alternative even an option legally speaking, since Colorado voters specifically approved a train? RTD told Denver7 it views that as unclear, and as something that would need to be discussed and explored if the decision is made to ditch the rails.

Bai’s still bussing

While community leaders and voters continue to discuss and debate the elusive B Line expansion, Justin Bai continues to rely on his weekly bus rides to make it to work and class. While other drivers sit idling in standstill traffic on I-25 and US-36, he gets ahead on his work and catches up on his favorite podcasts, all while his commute is done for him.

“It takes me about 40 to 45 minutes to get from Denver to campus in Boulder,” he said. “It’s nice to have some time where I can relax and just read, or just space out if I need to.”

Bai is still squarely on Team B Line, but he’s Team Bus, too. He views the two as complimentary, not competing, visions. His ultimate goal is to get more of his fellow Coloradans into a broader coalition, one that is pro-public transportation across the board.

“I’m hoping the future of transportation is one where public transportation is really accessible and looked favorably upon,” he said. “I’m hoping that buses and trains, as well as walking, rolling, and biking are given the love and appreciation that they need.”

Your B Line Take

