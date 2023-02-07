New Baileys Vanilla Mint Shake will add a festive green look to your St. Patrick’s Day cocktails

Baileys Irish Cream may already be — well, Irish — but the brand is kicking it up a notch with its latest flavor just in time for St. Patrick’s Day.

The first-ever mint flavor from the brand, new Baileys Vanilla Mint Shake combines the flavors of mint, vanilla and a “hint” of chocolate. The brand suggests enjoying it blended into a milkshake, in a chilled shot or even just pouring it over your favorite ice cream. And yes, it’s green!

A 750 ml bottle of Baileys Vanilla Mint Shake is available now nationwide for a limited time for a suggested retail price of $24.99. While Baileys doesn’t say just how long it will be in stores, our advice is to make sure you grab a bottle before St. Patrick’s Day on March 17.

Baileys

If you find yourself craving a boozy mint shake after the new Baileys flavor is off shelves, you can actually make something similar using the original Baileys, which is available year-round.

This Baileys shake recipe from My Incredible Recipes calls for ice cream, milk, Baileys Irish Cream, vanilla vodka and creme de menthe liqueur. To make sure it’s the perfect shade of green, you’ll also need food coloring. Also, you’ll probably want to top it off with whipped cream, green sprinkles and a maraschino cherry.

Of course, you can also make a version of McDonald’s popular Shamrock Shake that doesn’t contain alcohol by combining vanilla ice cream, milk and mint extract. Just like the more adult version, you can also add a dusting of green sugar on top and whipped cream.

Adobe

While mint is new for Baileys, the brand has offered more than a dozen flavors of their liqueur, most of them also seasonal and for a limited time.

Summer flavors have included piña colada and s’mores, while fall has brought pumpkin spice and apple pie and Valentine’s Day meant strawberries and cream and red velvet. You can even buy Baileys Deliciously Light, which has 40% less sugar and 40% fewer calories than Baileys Original Irish Cream.

Which Baileys flavor is your favorite?

