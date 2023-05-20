Nashville fan becomes security guard to get into Taylor Swift concert

Taylor Swift's highly anticipated The Eras Tour has taken the music industry by storm with an average ticket price of $215.

Recently, the pop superstar made history in Nashville, breaking attendance records at Nissan Stadium for three shows.

One Nashvillian, Davis Perrigo, had the privilege of attending Taylor Swift's concert and describes the experience as nothing short of enchanting.

By day, Perrigo works as an accountant, but he was haunted by the fact he couldn't secure tickets to the concert.

Determined to make his dream of seeing Taylor Swift a reality, he decided to apply for a job as a security guard at the event. Perrigo got the job, which allowed him to experience the concert front and center.

He was unable to document the moment due to the strict no-phone policy enforced by his bosses.

Luckily for Perrigo, dedicated fans known as "Swifites" had their phones and recorded every moment of the concert, capturing Perrigo living his best life.

The videos were shared on social media, instantly making him a viral sensation.

As Perrigo's newfound online fame grew, many fans noticed his unwavering passion and enthusiasm, even singing along to every word of Taylor Swift's songs.

Some fans even jokingly expressed their readiness for marriage, though Perrigo is already happily married.

"My wife jokes that I sing Taylor Swift songs with such passion for someone who's never been broken up with," Perrigo said.

Perrigo even showed off the videos to his coworkers.

"I showed someone at work, like, 'Hey, this video got 10,000 views,' and then by that night, it was over one million. I was like, 'OMG, this is out of control," Perrigo said.

Despite the unexpected attention, Perrigo remains grounded and grateful for the opportunity he had. He will forever cherish the moment he applied for a job and ended up with the best seat in the house.

This story was originally published by Aaron Cantrell at Scripps News Nashville.

