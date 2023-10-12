The most popular Halloween candy in each state

They say our country is highly polarized. Political differences! Cultural conflicts! Can we agree on anything?

Why yes, we certainly can — if we’re talking Halloween candy! On that front, the blue state of Illinois is in perfect agreement with the red state of Texas. Both believe that Sour Patch Kids are the best. Meanwhile, right about now, blue Massachusetts and red Arkansas are both stocking up on Butterfingers.

We know this because every year, bulk candy online retailer CandyStore.com sends gallons upon gallons of candy to all 50 states. They’ve created a list of the most popular candies based on 16 years of sales data from 2007 to 2022. They also include input from their network of candy manufacturers and distributors.

MORE: These Halloween candy recipes were created during the 1918 pandemic

Then they crunch the numbers, and figure out which kinds of candy are most popular overall, as well as which states ordered the most of which candy. Americans spent $3.68 billion on Halloween candy this year, the National Retail Federation says, so it’s a big market.

Below, they’ve created a pie chart of the most popular candy varieties across the whole country in 2023.

Seeing Reese’s Peanut Butter Cups and M&M’s at the top of the nation’s favorites isn’t a big surprise. But CandyStore.com says Hot Tamales shot up to No. 3 — beating out Skittles at No. 4. This is a seismic shift in America’s taste preferences. Maybe we’re all getting a little spicier!

And while candy corn may be known as one of the most polarizing candies, it still managed to make the Top 10 nationwide. Maybe we ought to ask someone from Utah why that is, since the Beehive State orders more candy corn than any other type of candy.

Source: CandyStore.com.

As for individual states, the West Coast sure likes its chocolate, while the Southeast has more of a hodge-podge of favorites. Louisiana and Georgia stand out for their unique preferences: Lemonheads and Jolly Ranchers, respectively.

While it’s no surprise that New Mexico opts for Hot Tamales, who would have guessed that Minnesota and North Dakota love that spicy treat so much?

MORE: McDonald’s Boo Buckets are returning for Halloween

Here’s the list of American states and the most popular Halloween candy in each.

Alabama: Skittles

Alaska: Twix

Arizona: Hershey Kisses

Arkansas: Butterfinger

California: M&M’s

Colorado: Milky Way

Connecticut: Almond Joy

Delaware: Sour Patch Kids

Florida: Reese’s Cups

Georgia: Jolly Ranchers

Hawaii: Hershey’s Mini Bars

Idaho: Snickers

Illinois: Sour Patch Kids

Indiana: Starburst

Iowa: Reese’s

Kansas: M&M’s

Kentucky: Reese’s

Louisana: Lemonheads

Maine: Sour Patch Kids

Maryland: Hershey’s Kisses

Massachusetts: Butterfinger

Michigan: Starburst

Minnesota: Hot Tamales

Mississippi: Three Musketeers

Missouri: Almond Joy

Montana: Twix

Nebraska: Sour Patch Kids

Nevada: Hershey’s Mini Bars

New Hampshire: Reese’s

New Jersey: Tootsie Pops

New Mexico: Hot Tamales

New York: Sour Patch Kids

North Carolina: M&M’s

North Dakota: Hot Tamales

Ohio: Blow Pops

Oklahoma: Skittles

Oregon: M&M’s

Pennsylvania: Hershey’s Mini Bars

Rhode Island: M&M’s

South Carolina: Skittles

South Dakota: Starburst

Tennessee: Tootsie Pops

Texas: Sour Patch Kids

Utah: Candy Corn

Vermont: M&M’s

Virginia: Butterfinger

Washington, D.C.: M&M’s

Washington: Tootsie Pops

West Virginia: Hershey’s Mini Bars

Wisconsin: Butterfinger

Wyoming: Reese’s

Is your favorite in line with your state?

MORE: You can now get Harry Potter butterbeer jelly beans from Jelly Belly

Any products or services mentioned above were selected independent of sales and advertising. However, Simplemost may receive a small commission from the purchase of any products or services through an affiliate link to the retailer's website.

This story originally appeared on Simplemost. Check out Simplemost for additional stories.