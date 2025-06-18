DENVER — Colorado is currently below the national average price for a gallon of gas, coming in at $3.11 per gallon compared to $3.19, according to AAA.

That is just an average as prices can vary widely from gas station to gas station.

For example, the Conoco off Speer Boulevard and Interstate 25 was advertising a price of $3.59 per gallon on Wednesday. Less than a mile away, at the Safeway near Federal Boulevard and W. 24th Ave., the price for a gallon was $3.01.

Traveling one mile in Denver can save drivers more than $400 a year on gas

Then five miles away, near Speer Boulevard and Logan Street, the Conoco gas station is charging $3.99 a gallon.

Denver7 was curious as to why, so we sought to find answers.

Of course, there’s competitive pricing and businesses trying to turn a profit, but location is also a major factor.

Distance from gasoline and oil supply increases operating costs, according to the Energy Information Administration.

Distance from other gas stations also plays a factor regarding supply. It's why the pit stop off Peña Boulevard on the way to Denver International Airport has such expensive gas prices.

Where you’re located environmentally also plays a role as some places have special reformulated gasoline that helps reduce carbon monoxide, smog and pollutants.

The difference of 10 cents a gallon might not seem like much, but if you’re filling up once a week that difference can add up to nearly $100 in savings over the course of a year.

In the case of the Conoco and Safeway located in the Lower Highlands and Jefferson Park, driving a mile will save you more than $400 over the course of a year.