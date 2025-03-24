Some economic indicators point toward a recession, Colorado financial adviser analyzes

There's been a lot of uncertainty recently about whether or not the United States will soon enter a recession. But some indicators suggest that's the direction we're headed, according to Colorado financial adviser Bruce Allen.

Allen said there are four reasons economists think a recession could be coming: consumer confidence is declining, stocks are falling, markets are becoming more volatile and short-term interest rates are higher than long-term interest rates.

Allen said, that last one has come before every recession since 1960.

"It doesn't assure that we're going to have a recession," Allen explained. "But it has indicated a red light in terms of the economy moving forward."

Allen said the three-month treasury bond is now paying an interest rate of 4.29% compared to a 10-year treasury bond paying 4.25%.

"That's unusual," Allen said. "That doesn't guarantee a recession, but it makes it much more possible."

Allen describes the current economic situation like a traffic light.

"We've gone from a green light to a yellow light. If some people were at a yellow light, we've gone to a red light," Allen explained.

But looking ahead, Allen said the warning signs have "gone from a yellow light to a red light."

Each person's financial situation is different, but in any case, Allen suggests talking to a financial adviser or 401K adviser to make sure you're prepared.

Some financial institutions, like Equifax, have some steps you can take now to prepare for a potential recession.

Denver7 also has a guideon how you can set up a budget.