Watch Now
ConsumerMoney

Actions

Some economic indicators point toward a recession, Colorado financial adviser analyzes

Money
News 5
File image of hand holding U.S. currency.
Money
Posted
and last updated

There's been a lot of uncertainty recently about whether or not the United States will soon enter a recession. But some indicators suggest that's the direction we're headed, according to Colorado financial adviser Bruce Allen.

Allen said there are four reasons economists think a recession could be coming: consumer confidence is declining, stocks are falling, markets are becoming more volatile and short-term interest rates are higher than long-term interest rates.

Allen said, that last one has come before every recession since 1960.

"It doesn't assure that we're going to have a recession," Allen explained. "But it has indicated a red light in terms of the economy moving forward."

Allen said the three-month treasury bond is now paying an interest rate of 4.29% compared to a 10-year treasury bond paying 4.25%.

"That's unusual," Allen said. "That doesn't guarantee a recession, but it makes it much more possible."

Allen describes the current economic situation like a traffic light.

"We've gone from a green light to a yellow light. If some people were at a yellow light, we've gone to a red light," Allen explained.

But looking ahead, Allen said the warning signs have "gone from a yellow light to a red light."

Each person's financial situation is different, but in any case, Allen suggests talking to a financial adviser or 401K adviser to make sure you're prepared.

Some financial institutions, like Equifax, have some steps you can take now to prepare for a potential recession.

Denver7 also has a guideon how you can set up a budget.

Denver7 is committed to making a difference in our community by standing up for what's right, listening, lending a helping hand and following through on promises. See that work in action, in the videos above.

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.