Colorado lawmakers celebrate World Quantum Day

DENVER — The state’s General Assembly recognized World Quantum Day on Monday with an official proclamation from Governor Jared Polis.

Quantum technology stores and processes large amounts of information using particles at the atomic level.

Colorado is leading the way for quantum technology. In 2023, the U.S. Department of Commerce recognized Colorado as a regional technology and innovation hub for quantum science.

Science and Tech Colorado is becoming a global hub for quantum tech through new grant investments Angelika Albaladejo

Massimo Ruzzene, University of Colorado Boulder senior vice chancellor for research and innovation, was at the proclamation ceremony on Monday.

“It's great for Colorado to be sort of boasting our unique position in the world. Sometimes we're maybe, I feel, a little shy on talking about our strengths,” Ruzzene said.

There are about 3,000 Colorado workers in the quantum workforce that support 30 companies.

Technology Colorado betting big on quantum technology to 'take off' at new Boulder facility Ryan Fish

In a few months, a new quantum facility will open in Boulder and provide a collaborative environment for quantum companies to test their ideas. The facility is spearheaded by CU Boulder, in partnership with Colorado State University, Colorado School of Mines, and Elevate Quantum.

Encompassing 13,000 square feet of space in east Boulder, the facility will provide labs and equipment for companies to test their ideas.

“By providing access to equipment and facilities, then we hope that we can accelerate the creation of startups,” Ruzzene said.

The quantum industry is expected to grow 18% annually, offering high-paying jobs across quantum computing, networking, sensing, and applications.

“I know it's always a difficult message, what is quantum and so on, but I think it's good for people in Colorado to know that we have such a peak of excellence here. There are opportunities for jobs in the space that are not just from the quantum physicists,” Ruzzene said.