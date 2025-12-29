Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Four Colorado Lottery Powerball tickets win big, three in southern Colorado

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — Four Colorado Lottery Powerball players won big this holiday season, in addition to the person in Arkansas who won the $1.82 billion Powerball drawing on Christmas Eve.

Three of those Colorado players were here in Southern Colorado.

The tickets were sold at the following locations;

  • Colorado Springs
    • $500,000 winner at King Soopers (1070 W Baptist Road)
    • $100,000 winner at Circle K (3211 Cenntenial Boulevard)
  • Pueblo
    • $100,000 winner at Alta Convenience (504 S Prairie Avenue)

In Douglas County, one winner went home with a $100,000 ticket, sold at the 7 Eleven in Lone Tree, Colorado.

