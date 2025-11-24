Nearly a quarter of shoppers are expected to spend at least $1,000 this year on Black Friday, according to a study from Drive Research. In a year where money is tight for so many Coloradans, Denver7 asked a local expert for some advice on how you can shop smarter this holiday season.

"It's dangerous to go to the grocery store when you're hungry. The same is true about going holiday shopping without a plan," Nicole Andrushko from Westerra Credit Union said.

Andrushko explained it can be easy to get caught up in all the deals and sales, but it's important to check in with yourself before you go on a big shopping spree.

"If you feel stressed or you're tapping into emergency savings, that's your sign," she said. "Pump the brakes."

According to the study from Drive Research, 71% of people will do their Black Friday shopping online this year. Andrushko said those purchases can add up quickly if you're not careful. Her biggest piece of advice is to use your cart as a "cool off zone." Let the items sit in your cart, then come back later to make sure you really want to buy them and they align with your budget.

Easier said than done: How to avoid overspending on Black Friday

As we approach the holidays and New Year, she said it's not too late to start saving.

"Add a little to your holiday fund now," she suggested. "Even if it's as little as $5 a week. Hit pause on any subscriptions you don't need right now. Those small moves can make a big difference."