Money Saving Monday: Colorado's rafting deals

Rafting season is starting in Colorado.

When Colorado's snow melts, it flows into scenic rivers, creating conditions for rafting in late spring and early summer.

Colorado has multiple rafting companies that run trips on rivers across the state, from Durango to Buena Vista to Fort Collins.

You can choose trips from mild to wild. You can find day trips perfect for families, days-long trips for explorers and class IV and V rapids in the Royal Gorge.

If you're willing to get out early, several companies are offering discounts for early birds.



During warmer springs and summers, the rafting season typically has a brief peak of higher water levels but doesn't last too long. Cool, rainy weather — like we saw in 2023 — creates a more steady snow melt and runoff.

The above-average snowpack and plenty of spring precipitation from 2023 led to the first commercial rafting season on the Blue River in three years.

Want to try it this year?



Anybody can whitewater raft and there are safe routes for people of all ages and abilities

The guides are experts and know the ins and outs of the river. Make sure to listen to their directions before and during the trip

Intensity varies by the time of year. Rivers tend to be faster in May and June. By August and September, they are more mild.