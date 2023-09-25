Colorado ski resorts offer lift ticket deals for children through October 11

Two deals make it cheap to take the kids skiing in Colorado, but you need to act fast.

Vail Resorts Epic Schoolkids gives kids in Kindergarten through fifth grade four days of skiing at each of its five resorts — Vail, Beaver Creek, Breckenridge, Keystone and Crested Butte.

The Epic Schoolkids pass is free, but the deadline is October 11th.

You can learn more on the Epic Schoolkids website.

Colorado Ski Country offers a Kids Ski Passport for kids in grades third through sixth.

The pass costs $65 and kids get four days of skiing at 20 different ski areas in Colorado.

You can learn more on the Colorado Ski Country website.