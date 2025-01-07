USPS warns consumers about scam involving unsolicited text messages about packages

DENVER — The United States Postal Service is warning customers about a scam called “smishing” in which scammers send unsolicited text messages with an unfamiliar or strange web link that indicates a USPS delivery requires a response to receive a package.

According to USPS, smishing intends to lure the recipient into providing their personal or financial information by having them click a link.

“If you click on that link in the text message, you’ll be inviting the scam artist into your life. Once you open the attached page your personal information will go directly to the scammers. They may steal your identity or bank account details,” a USPS spokesperson said in a video explaining smishing.

Denver7

The USPS said consumers should know that the agency will not send customers text messages without a customer requesting one first. A message from the USPS will include a tracking number and won't contain a link.

If you do not initiate a tracking request, the text did not come from the postal service, officials said.

Consumers can report smishing by forwarding those text messages to spam@uspis.gov or to the number 7726.

If the smishing attempt is non-USPS related, you can still forward the text to 7726 or report the fraud to the federal trade commission.