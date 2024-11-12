The Outside Lab at CU Denver putting outdoor gear to the test

DENVER — There are a lot of brands developing efficient gear for whatever Mother Nature throws at us. However, it can be overwhelming deciding which reviews you should trust when purchasing your next pair of running or hiking shoes, ski gloves or rain jacket.

The Outside Lab at CU Denver is using technology and innovation to put products to the test. Researchers are collecting empirical data, putting multiple materials through wear and tear in the lab, with the goal to ultimately help refine the review process and assist brands in research and development.

Inside the lab, a retro-fitted leg spins over a treadmill, with two shoes on it. With options for both men’s and women’s feet, the machine tests shoe durability of running and hiking shoes. It is called “The Time Machine,” made by footwear test company Heeluxe. The CU Denver Outside Lab has it cycle for the equivalent of 150 miles, which takes around a week. Sole mass and sole thickness are measured both before and after testing — helpful information if you’re in the market for your next pair of durable trekking boots.

“For us, we’re able to be much more hands on," Operations Director at Outside Lab Dan Griner said. "We’re able to talk through and create a report of how brand’s products performed, where it started to see challenges and hopefully guide them toward a better product delivery or a better material they might want to use.”

Researchers are testing a lot more than just shoes in the lab. One machine tests air and water permeability of textiles, plus wet and dry abrasion — something helpful in understanding the water-resistant nature of materials from jackets and pants to gloves and goggles.

Data is collected for headlamp brightness and battery life. Bike breaks are being examined, and a backpack loading distribution system is being worked on as well.

I asked lab manager Trevor Young how these experiments can be even more beneficial than having only humans test products.

“What we can do here is eliminate some of the personal variables," Young said. "Be that if your foot is shaped a certain way and only certain shoes fit you... or you have an affinity to certain outdoor activities, we can eliminate some of those variables and gather more objective data about these products in the lab.”

CU Denver's Outside Lab hopes this type of data collection will encourage brands to reach out.

“Brands that are starting up here in Colorado or that are even established and want to develop new products, we want to be that stop along their journey," Griner said. "Plus, larger companies that want to do something out of the box and challenge what the user experience is for their products, we want to be that thought partner for them.”

Outside Lab has recently reported on some product performance and material sustainability, rating and reviewing gear performance in a controlled environment, on an accurate and level playing field. The lab works closely with Outside Inc., who’s expert reviewers also take all types of gear into the elements.

A win-win for all outdoor enthusiasts and a place where Young is grateful to combine his love of sports, mountain biking and all that Colorado has to offer, with his background in engineering. He tells Denver7, “When I found the opportunity to marry the two together, between engineering and the outdoors, it was a very interesting opportunity and something I couldn’t turn down.”

Young is currently developing a ski and snowboard testing machine, with the goal to start gathering data by next semester.

For more information, or to contact the Outside Lab on the University of Colorado Denver campus, click here.