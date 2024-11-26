Thanksgiving travel week marks first since new passenger protections put in place

DENVER — This is the first Thanksgiving travel holiday under new rules set to protect passengers who face canceled or significantly delayed flights.

US Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg traveled to Denver International Airport to announce the new rules in the spring.

"It has been clear that we need more resources, that we need allies, that we need a force multiplier to help us get that work done," Buttigieg said at the time. "Meanwhile, many of America's attorneys general have experienced an equal and opposite frustration — with as many passengers and customers coming to them — and there being a federal framework in which the states are not empowered to take direct enforcement action. So you got us at the feral level looking for more resources. And then you've got all these resources and leadership at the state level, eager to do more to support the people that they serve."

The new rules guarantee a refund for passengers if their flight is canceled or significantly delayed. Those delays could mean:



An arrival or departure time that is more than three hours than originally planned for domestic flights, and more than six hours for international flights.

An arrival or departure at a different airport

An increase in the number of connections

A downgrade in class of service

A connection to a different airport, or a flight on a different plane that is less accessible or accommodating to a person with a disability.

Significant baggage delays also require a full refund after the passenger files a mishandled baggage report. The qualifications for that refund would be:

The bag was not delivered within 12 hours of a domestic flight arriving at the gate, or

15 to 30 hours of an international flight arriving, depending on the length of the flight.

Passengers will also receive their money back if they pay for extra services that were not provided on a flight, including:

WiFi

Seat selection

Inflight entertainment

By law, the full refunds must be prompt. Airlines should issue refunds without passengers having to ask for them.

The companies are required to get passengers their refunds within seven business days for credit card purchases, or 20 calendar days for other payment methods. Substitute vouchers, travel credits and other forms of compensation are not a satisfactory replacement for a refund unless the passenger agrees to it.

If you believe that you're entitled to a refund you're not receiving, passengers can file a report at StopFraudColorado.gov.