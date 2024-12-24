Starbucks strike expands to Colorado on Christmas Eve as battle brews over worker wages and benefits

DENVER — There were no gingerbread lattes or peppermint mochas at the Starbucks at 2700 S. Colorado Blvd. on Christmas Eve.

Workers at that Denver location continue to strike, in lockstep with workers nationwide, over what they call unfair labor practices, and a "laughable" wage increase.

Thousands of baristas expanded their strike to more than 300 stores nationwide on Christmas Eve.

Workers say their pay is not keeping up with inflation, with their union proposing a 64% wage increase, and 77% over three years.

But Starbucks argues that these demands are unsustainable.

“No contract. No coffee,” were the chants echoing through the shopping center on Colorado Blvd. on Christmas Eve as last-minute shoppers scurried in and out of stores nearby.

The historic strike at Starbucks locations nationwide hit Day 4 on Christmas Eve, a battle that’s been brewing for years now.

“I’ve been here for six years,” said Charlie Randall, who is now a supervisor at this Starbucks. “I’ve been at this store since I was 16-years-old.”

Randall says in his six years here – Starbucks has roasted health care benefits, time off, hazard pay and the list goes on.

“I’ve watched in real time. Over the past 6 years they’ve rolled back everything that made this such a wonderful place to work,” Randall said.

Denver7's Russell Haythorn

Those on the picket lines at this location are a blend of baristas who work here and at other Starbucks locations across metro Denver.

Some say, they themselves, have been victims of wage theft and other illegal practices.

“My first two weeks of training, I didn’t get paid at all for those days until, well, it took about a year,” said a worker who preferred to simply go by Yancy. “I would have never seen that money unless I had my union members supporting me.”

Workers say the latest contract offered by Starbucks is a joke.

“They waited until the very last moment because they knew they were giving us an offer that we couldn’t accept,” Yancy said.

“They gave us a truly insulting economics package in bargaining,” Randall said. “A 1.5% raise. That’s less than they give to non-union partners.”

While the salaries of top executives’ skyrocket, including that of the CEO, most worker wages remain flat.

“He gets paid $57,000 an hour,” Randall said. “He makes more in one hour than I make in two years.”

And finally – workers say the workload has been more of a grind lately, as mobile app-based orders increase while staffing does not.

“He has lots of plans to use technology and that’s fine and all, but that technology doesn’t guarantee that we get the things we need to make a living wage and have a stable, livable income,” Yancy said.

Starbucks has accused Workers United of prematurely ending a bargaining session last week. The company claims it already offers workers competitive pay and benefits — including paid family leave and college tuition assistance — worth an average of $30 per hour for those who work at least 20 hours a week, according to Scripps News.