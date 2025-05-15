Report says mining more critical minerals in Colorado could generate billions for state's economy

DENVER — A report released this week by the conservative-leaning, non-partisan think tank Common Sense Institute says renewed attention to mineral mining could generate billions for Colorado’s economy. The report coincides with a recent executive order signed by President Donald Trump aimed at increasing domestic mineral production.

The analysis from the Common Sense Institute focused on the potential economic impact of mineral mining in Colorado, Wyoming and Arizona. The report indicates that by the year 2040, a single mineral mining operation in the Uravan Mineral Belt — spanning Mesa, Montrose, and San Miguel counties — could create over 3,000 jobs and lead to an increase of more than $1.3 billion in the state’s GDP.

Denver7 recently reported on the programs offered to students at the Colorado School of Mines as the school forward to the future of mining. You can see that report in the video below.

Colorado School of Mines graduate focused on future and history of mining

Further projections suggest that establishing 10 mineral mining operations across Colorado could result in approximately 37,743 new jobs statewide and a $7.8 billion economic impact. The report also notes the impact on additional mining related industries in Colorado, including the fact that Denver is a hub for mining financing.

However, the report also acknowledges the ongoing debate surrounding the Uravan Mineral Belt, which has a controversial history related to uranium mining.

Environmental groups, along with residents in the impacted counties, have voiced strong concerns regarding the possible ecological and social impacts of future mining operations.