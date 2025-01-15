Jefferson County residents can apply for a new passport Wednesday without an appointment

Jefferson County is holding its bi-annual Passport Palooza Wednesday. The goal is to help Coloradans get new passports without having to wait for an available appointment.

There's been a 30% increase in interest this year, according to Jefferson County Clerk and Recorder Amanda Gonzalez.

"In the past, we've seen lines, particularly in the morning and afternoon," she said. "You can bring your book, just in case you might be there for a little while," Gonzalez said.

Here's who can apply for a new passport at Passport Palooza:

Adults who have no passport or whose passport expired more than five years ago



Adults whose passport was lost or stolen



Children 17 years and younger



If your passport expired less than five years ago, Gonzalez said it will be easier and faster to renew it by mail.

Before you go, Gonzalez said you'll need to check the requirementsso you have everything you need with you, including identification, proof of citizenship and checks or money orders. Each person applying for a passport has to be present.

Jefferson County offers regular processing, which takes four to six weeks, and expedited processing, which takes two to three weeks.

Passport Palooza starts at 8 a.m. at the Jefferson County Courts and Administration Building. Gonzalez said, you should be in line before 3 p.m.