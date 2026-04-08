DENVER — Former Denver Mayor Michael Hancock has purchased a 7,600-square-foot historic building in Denver’s Five Points neighborhood.

The building, located on the 2400 block of North Washington Street, was once an early 1900s ice house and later the flagship office of late Black developer and philanthropist Carl Bourgeois.

“Mayor Hancock’s plan is to renovate the building, and about 75% of the building is going to go towards co-working space, which will be offices that will be leased out to nonprofits in the area,” Michelle Glass, senior broker and principal of Glass Properties Group with KW Commercial, told Denver7 Wednesday. “Then, the other part will be leased out to a coffee shop as well, for the public. And then he'll also have his own office here, too.”



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Former Denver Mayor Hancock buys historic Five Points building to create nonprofit's coworking space

Glass said the renovation and new purpose for the building will help re-energize the neighborhood.

"As far as the retail, it's been a little sleepy. We have a lot of vacant offices, and some vacancies in retail right now,” Glass said. “What this investment does is bring in more traffic, more excitement and more use with the commercial space. And also, you know, again, more attractions for the residents here in Five Points. So it's really going to help really rejuvenate the community in Five Points."

Glass is also selling three in-neighborhood retail properties located at 2713-2717 Welton Street.