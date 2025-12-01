FBI warns of scams this Cyber Monday, saying non-payment and non-delivery scams cost $785 million last year

DENVER — If your inbox is anything like mine, you’re likely getting flooded with emails promising exclusive discounts and deals promotihng Cyber Monday. It can make it easy to click on anything that catches your eye, which is what scammers are banking on.

A recent report from the Senate Joint Economic Committee said phishing emails, posing as stores you likely shop at like Walmart and Target, surged by more than 2,000% during last year’s holiday shopping season.

The FBI also sent out a warning saying, “cyber criminals are always looking for ways to steal people's money.”

Assistant Special Agent in Charge of the FBI's Boston Office James Crowley said in a statement, “The holidays are an ideal time for scammers to prey on people's generosity and desire to get the best bargains.”

Here are some of the best tips to sniff scammers out. You’ve likely heard some of these, but a refresher never hurts.



If it’s too good to be true- it probably is

Look at email addresses and URL addresses to ensure they’re trustworthy

Be wary of anything demanding urgent action

Avoid clicking on links in emails

FBI warns of non-payment and non-delivery scams this Cyber Monday

The Internet Crime Complaint Center’s 2024 report shows non-payment and non-delivery scams cost people more than $785 million last year.

Credit card fraud accounted for another $199 million in losses.

To cut down on fraud further, the FBI warns to never wire money directly to a seller. If you’re paying with a pre-paid gift card, check its balance first, and never send its information to anyone.

If you want to research a seller, a great resource is the Better Business Bureau. It's a trusted source where you can research companies and websites to make sure they’re verified. It also has customer reviews, so you can get an idea of other people’s experiences.