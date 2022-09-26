Shipping packages could be very expensive this holiday season

For anyone planning on shipping any packages this holiday season, be prepared as the U.S. Postal Service is raising rates for the holidays starting in October.

Other shipping services are no bargain, as one woman just learned. Linda Gee recently sent a care package to her sick brother, shipping candy and a photo album in an average-sized box. When she got to her local shipping store, she couldn't believe the prices.

"They told me that overnight shipping was 400-something, next day air was $300, and the three-day ground was $183.78," she said.

She chose the ground option, her receipt showing the $183 she paid. The store manager said she "can't comment on customer transactions" when asked about why the package cost so much to ship.

Shipping prices are all over the map

Mason McCarty, the manager of another shipping store, Safe Ship, said some stores charge big money to pack a box, and many add extra fees. He said if a price seems unusually high, customers may want to try another store. Franchised shipping stores are allowed to add extra charges.

"You can put a certain percentage surcharge on an item as a business owner," he said. "You are allowed to do that as a shipping store."

He said his store keeps surcharges to a minimum but hears complaints of other stores charging much more for packaging and handling.

As the busy holiday shipping season nears, finding cheap rates won't be easy this year. The post office, usually the cheapest option for small packages, announced temporary rate hikes for the holiday season starting Oct. 2.

Things to do to save money

Kate Hoots with Merchant Maverick.com said anyone shipping with UPS or FedEx should use their free materials, which can keep shipping rates down.

"They like their boxes. They're shipped to fit into their shipping scheme, so it'll ship for cheaper and faster, and you're not paying for shipping materials at all," Hoots said.

Hoots suggests:

Compare the big three services: Postal Service, FedEx and UPS. An independent shipping store will be able to use any of them.

Ship as early as possible.

Use the smallest package possible without damaging what's inside.

Use recycled materials, like the cardboard dividers from the liquor store.

"They're clean. They're free," she said. "Why not?"

Also, USPS, FedEx and UPS now have calculators on their websites, where customers can enter the size of packages and how far they are shipping them.

ForGee's care package, it appears the price should have been just $45 by three-day ground. However, looking over the various calculators, it appears Gee may have been given a "guaranteed" three-day delivery option, which could have pushed the price to $183. Gee said she will shop around next time, having learned a lesson about independent stores.

"They can charge whatever they want," she said.

If a customer is quoted what they feel is a ridiculous price to ship a package, try another shipping store so you don't waste your money.

