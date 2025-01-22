DIA saw 82.3 million passengers fly in and out of Denver in 2024, breaking prior record

DENVER — More than 82 million people flew in and out of Denver International Airport in 2024, breaking the previous record set in 2023, DIA officials said Wednesday.

In all, DIA saw 82,358,744 passengers in 2024 – a 5.8% increase from the 77.8 million passengers the airport saw move through its gates a year prior. Last year marked the first time the airport saw more than 80 million passengers since it opened in 1995.

“I want to thank our airline and other partners, as well as our passengers for their business and their trust, and for another year of remarkable, record-setting growth,” said DEN CEO Phil Washington. “As we see this kind of year-over-year growth, it’s essential that we continue to maintain and grow our infrastructure, ensure operational efficiency and safety, and provide a quality customer experience for our passengers.”

That traffic milestone wasn’t the only one the airport reported in 2024. Officials said Wednesday the airport also:



Set all-time passenger traffic records in 11 out of 12 months.

Set new records for international passenger traffic all year long.

Recorded the busiest months ever in July, June and August.

Ranked July 7 as the busiest for travelers at TSA checkpoints – and was the first day ever to see more than 90,000 passengers through those checkpoints.

Ranked March 30 as the busiest day ever through the airport’s Federal Inspection Service (FIS) facility with more than 7,400 arriving international passengers.

Airport officials said international passenger traffic growth outpaced overall passenger traffic throughout 2024, surging by 15% when compared to 2023. In all, international traffic exceeded 4.6 million in 2024, which translated to a 46.2% increase over pre-pandemic levels.

When it comes to domestic flights, the airport saw a total of 77.7 million passengers, an increase of 5.3% compared to 2023 and 18% when compared to pre-pandemic levels, officials said.