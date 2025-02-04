Denver Nuggets, Colorado Avalanche games are returning to Xfinity after multi-year TV blackout

DENVER — After more than half-a-decade, Avs and Nuggets fans across Colorado will finally be able to watch their favorite players on the small screen.

That’s because Kroenke Sports and Comcast announced Tuesday they had reached a multi-platform deal to resolve a nearly six-year TV blackout that prevented the state’s largest cable provider from broadcasting the games to thousands of fans.

“We are thrilled to once again make Denver Nuggets and Colorado Avalanche games available on Comcast and Xfinity platforms in Colorado and the surrounding region,” said Kroenke Sports and Entertainment Vice Chairman Josh Kroenke. “This is the best possible outcome for Nuggets Nation and Avs Faithful, who now have a straightforward way to see every game on one service.”

The deal means Altitude Sports, which has held the rights to air the Nuggets and Avs games on their network for several years, will begin making those games available to Comcast/Xfinity customers on TV and streaming services starting Tuesday night.

Altitude Sports will be on Xfinity channel 1250 in Denver as part of the Xfinity More Sports and Entertainment (MSE) video package, an add-on that can be purchased by subscribers to the Xfinity Sports & News, Popular TV, or Ultimate TV video services, a KSE spokesperson said.

Xfinity internet-only customers will also be able to subscribe to live-game streaming via the Altitude+ app for $19.95 per month, the spokesperson added.

“We’re excited to give fans more ways to watch the recent world-champion Avalanche and Nuggets through this new agreement with Altitude,” said J.D. Keller, Senior Vice President of Comcast’s Mountain West Region.

Denver7 has kept you informed about the dispute since the early days of the blackout in late 2019. Check out this report in the weeks after the contract had expired to see how it all started:

Denver Mayor Mike Johnston, who attended a news conference at Ball Arena in which the deal was announced, said the deal “gives fans more options on how to easily access games and ensures they won’t miss a second of the action. I’m thankful that Altitude and Comcast came to the table and worked together to close this deal. Their teamwork will benefit the fans, the players, and the city.”

Both the Avs and Nuggets have won championships fans could not watch from home after the contract between Comcast and Xfinity expired in late 2019.

The dispute between the two reached such momentum that former Denver Mayor Wellington Webb called for an investigation into the blackout in early 2023.