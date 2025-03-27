Cybersecurity expert warns of spike in scams during tax season

Tax season is popular time for scammers to prey on people, according to cybersecurity experts, and they’re getting better at making their emails and texts look real.

The most common scams during tax season involve impersonating tax filing software companies or the IRS, according to Cliff Steinhauer, the director of information security and engagement at theNational Cybersecurity Alliance.

“Historically, you might have gotten maybe a Turbo Tax phishing email that didn't look very good, right? Now they can use AI to clone everything about the brand,” Steinhauer said.

People often fall victim by clicking on a link that may look like it has something to do with their refund, according to Steinhauer.

“If an attacker is trying to get you to click on a link, they're going to want to use the most attractive, urgent, emotional kind of message, and what's bigger than claim your $9,000 tax return with this link,” Steinhauer said.

The IRS will never ask for information by text, Steinhauer said. If you think you’ve fallen victim to a tax season scam, Steinhauer said you should notify your bank and the IRS. You should also file a report with the Internet Crime Complaint Center.